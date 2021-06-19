56 House Republicans demand Kamala Harris be removed from border crisis role

(NEW YORK POST) – Dozens of House Republicans are demanding President Biden remove Vice President Harris from her leading role handling the U.S. migrant crisis, citing her “inaction” on the issue.

“Despite being in the midst of a border crisis this country has not seen in two decades, Vice President Harris has not yet shown adequate interest in observing this crisis first-hand,” wrote Wisconsin Republican Glenn Grothman in a letter President Biden signed by 56 House lawmakers.

“In the 85 days since the Vice President has been tasked with solving this crisis, she has yet to visit the border and meet with Border Patrol agents, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials and local law enforcement officials,” the letter continued.

Read the full story ›