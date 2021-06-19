A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

56 House Republicans demand Kamala Harris be removed from border crisis role

'85 days is enough'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 19, 2021 at 7:23pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEW YORK POST) – Dozens of House Republicans are demanding President Biden remove Vice President Harris from her leading role handling the U.S. migrant crisis, citing her “inaction” on the issue.

“Despite being in the midst of a border crisis this country has not seen in two decades, Vice President Harris has not yet shown adequate interest in observing this crisis first-hand,” wrote Wisconsin Republican Glenn Grothman in a letter President Biden signed by 56 House lawmakers.

“In the 85 days since the Vice President has been tasked with solving this crisis, she has yet to visit the border and meet with Border Patrol agents, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials and local law enforcement officials,” the letter continued.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Drones: Getting numbers and capabilities that matter
Biden administration takes steps to make sex-change surgery a benefit for military veterans
56 House Republicans demand Kamala Harris be removed from border crisis role
Biden's terror strategy defines Republicans as the new terrorists
Department of Defense on 'cutting edge' of IT security
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×