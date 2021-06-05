A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
5th-grade students recite critical race theory sponsored by Pizza Hut

'What is the dominant culture, what does the dominant culture do?'

Published June 4, 2021
Published June 4, 2021 at 1:53pm
(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Children as young as 11 are being made to recite the widely divisive, race essentialist ideology Critical Race Theory by their school teachers.

A video that surfaced on May 26 shows children's responses to teacher's questions about race relations in a public school in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, NYC. In the clip, Allison Dempsey introduces herself as a fifth-grade social studies teacher, and talks briefly about "inquiry-based learning", mentioning that "the children guide the learning."

She asked one student "What is the dominant culture, what does the dominant culture do?" who replied, "they make people believe certain stereotypes about certain groups of people, not just blacks, also browned [sic] or indigenous, anybody who's skin color is darker."

WND News Services
