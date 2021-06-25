A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
60% of voters believe COVID-19 leaked from Chinese lab

'The left-wing media called it a fringe conspiracy theory, Big Tech censored it'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published June 25, 2021 at 7:24pm
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce, addresses his remarks at a coronavirus update briefing Monday, March 16, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by D. Myles Cullen)

The possibility that the COVID-19 virus was created by scientists and leaked from a lab in China was dismissed by establishment media and politicians as a conspiracy theory, but amid growing evidence, a majority of Americans now believe it's the best explanation for the origin of the pandemic.

Some 60% of American voters favor the lab-leak theory, which is nearly double the 31% who believe the pandemic started naturally, according to a Fox News poll.

The survey found 79% of Republicans and 58% of independents think the virus leaked from a lab, while 41% of Democrats agree. Among Democrats, 46% believe the virus evolved from nature.

The survey also found that people who are not vaccinated are more likely than those who are to say they feel "very" comfortable going out in public (49% vs. 38%).

The telephone survey was conducted June 19-22 under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company.

On Wednesday, Republicans on a House committee announced that White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci will be among the expert witnesses they will invite to a forum on the origins of COVID-19.

Despite growing evidence the virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, House Democrats have refused to investigate.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the Republican whip, and Rep. James Comer, the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, plan to hold two witness panels and one panel with members.

Did COVID leak from a Chinese lab?

"The left-wing media called it a 'fringe conspiracy theory,' Big Tech censored it, activists in white lab coats dismissed it and Democrats ignored it, but there is growing evidence communist China started the pandemic, covered it up and is responsible for the deaths of more than 600,000 Americans and millions more worldwide," Scalise and Comer said in a statement.

See House Republicans announced their probe:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Art Moore
