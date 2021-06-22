89 clergy in 1 state call for day of prayer and appreciation for police

(FRONTLINES OHIO) -- MANSFIELD — As social justice efforts across the nation defund local police departments, the jury is still out on whether Congress will vote to remove qualified immunity for hometown peace officers. Led by clergy, one community is trying to do everything it can by the book to make sure its local police forces know they are needed.

Yesterday, clergy representing eighty-nine local congregations held a press conference at City Hall reading from a joint prayer proclamation and calling for a day of prayer and appreciation for its police. Due to the negativity towards local police departments, the clergy report their local police are seeing a decline in staffing due to retirements and resignations.

“We are seeing law enforcement around the nation bleeding officers thru resignations and retirements,” says Pastor Matt Merendino. “In addition, our local police departments are also seeing dropping numbers of applicants for job openings, and the local police academy is graduating less students majoring in Criminal Justice. We want to champion the cause for our local police. As efforts to divide our nation continue, we stand united in support of our local police and our resolve is only getting stronger.”

