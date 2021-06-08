A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationOUT OF THE MOUTH OF BABES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

8th-grade girl blasts school board for policy that would allow boys into girls' locker rooms

'Everyone knows what a boy is – even you'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 11, 2021 at 1:02pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – A 14-year-old in Virginia is speaking out about what she says is a sexist move by Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) to allow "boys into girls' locker rooms."

The policy followed a previous one, 1040, that committed the county to providing an equitable, safe and inclusive working environment regardless of "sexual orientation, gender identity" and other individual characteristics. The more recent proposed policy – 8350 – states in a draft that "students should be allowed to use the facility that corresponds to their gender identity."

At Tuesday's school board meeting, Jolene Grover, who was wearing a shirt that read "Woman is female" argued: "Two years ago, I was told policy 1040 was just an umbrella philosophy and you weren't going to allow boys into the girls' locker rooms. But here you are doing just that."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







YouTube suspends congressman from uploading videos over hydroxychloroquine claims
Gun sales decrease, ammunition reappearing in stores
More Christian teachers having to defend their right to free speech
Classmate slams teen who used graduation speech to promote abortion
Church bells silenced after more than a century following single noise complaint
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×