Abbott signs law making abortion illegal if Roe falls

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Wednesday banning abortion if the landmark ruling Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced in mid May that it had agreed to take up a major Mississippi abortion case that could directly challenge Roe v. Wade, sparking hope in pro-life advocates and fear among abortion proponents.

TRENDING: Move over Donald Trump, now Hillary Clinton disputes validity of election results

Doctors or individuals who attempt to perform abortions would face a second degree felony under the bill, and if the unborn baby died “as a result of the offense,” the penalty would increase to a first degree felony with the potential of a life sentence.

BREAKING! The Senate just passed Human Life Protection Act by @votegiovanni and @AngelaPaxtonTX With a pro-life lawsuit heading to the conservative SCOTUS this bill and a favorable ruling would make Texas one of the first states to end abortions. Headed to @GovAbbott desk! pic.twitter.com/tdNkSLVyDi — Giovanni Capriglione (@VoteGiovanni) May 26, 2021

Abbott also signed a bill in May protecting “every unborn child with a heartbeat” by banning abortions after an unborn baby’s heartbeat can be detected.

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“The heartbeat bill is now LAW in the Lone Star State,” Abbott tweeted May 19. “This bill ensures the life of every unborn child with a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.”

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!