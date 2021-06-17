A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Abbott signs law making abortion illegal if Roe falls

Doctor performing the procedures would face second-degree felony

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 17, 2021 at 7:39pm
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott

By Mary Margaret Olohan
Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Wednesday banning abortion if the landmark ruling Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced in mid May that it had agreed to take up a major Mississippi abortion case that could directly challenge Roe v. Wade, sparking hope in pro-life advocates and fear among abortion proponents.

Doctors or individuals who attempt to perform abortions would face a second degree felony under the bill, and if the unborn baby died “as a result of the offense,” the penalty would increase to a first degree felony with the potential of a life sentence.

Abbott also signed a bill in May protecting “every unborn child with a heartbeat” by banning abortions after an unborn baby’s heartbeat can be detected.

“The heartbeat bill is now LAW in the Lone Star State,” Abbott tweeted May 19. “This bill ensures the life of every unborn child with a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.”

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]


