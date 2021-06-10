A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Amazon, Walmart rivalry heats up with dueling prescription discounts

Members without insurance can benefit from services

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 10, 2021 at 1:59pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) – Amazon and Walmart's latest cost-cutting competition is happening over the pharmacy counter.

On Tuesday, Amazon and Walmart offered similar programs touting that Prime and Walmart+ members would get better access to commonly prescribed medications while offering discounts on them without relying on insurance. It's the latest bid to lure in customers to their respective subscription services – which have seemingly been in competition since Walmart+ debuted last year.

Amazon Pharmacy confirmed to FOX Business the e-commerce giant is now offering a six-month supply option for eligible medications and if Prime members pay without insurance, they'll be privy to "additional savings." Select medications will start at $1 per month with unlimited, free two-day delivery, according to Amazon. Some of those medications include Lisinopril, which is used for high blood pressure, and Metformin, which is used for type 2 diabetes.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Largest drug bust in L.A. sheriff's history after raid on cartel-operated pot farm
China's white-collar workers face invasive surveillance by 'big tech' overlords
England's lockdown could continue despite deaths being below 5-year average
Half of pandemic unemployment money may have been stolen, funneled out of country
Law firm president under fire for allegedly firing pro-Trump employees
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×