Amazon, Walmart rivalry heats up with dueling prescription discounts

(FOX BUSINESS) – Amazon and Walmart's latest cost-cutting competition is happening over the pharmacy counter.

On Tuesday, Amazon and Walmart offered similar programs touting that Prime and Walmart+ members would get better access to commonly prescribed medications while offering discounts on them without relying on insurance. It's the latest bid to lure in customers to their respective subscription services – which have seemingly been in competition since Walmart+ debuted last year.

Amazon Pharmacy confirmed to FOX Business the e-commerce giant is now offering a six-month supply option for eligible medications and if Prime members pay without insurance, they'll be privy to "additional savings." Select medications will start at $1 per month with unlimited, free two-day delivery, according to Amazon. Some of those medications include Lisinopril, which is used for high blood pressure, and Metformin, which is used for type 2 diabetes.

