Amazon workers getting injured at higher rates compared to competitors

(FOX BUSINESS) – Amazon warehouse workers are allegedly getting injured more frequently and more severely compared to workers at rival companies, according to a new report.

In 2020 alone, there were over 27,000 recordable injuries, according to findings by the Strategic Organizing Center (SOC), which were made public in its "Primed for Pain" report. Recordable injuries can be anything that requires medical treatment beyond first aid or that limits and even prevents an employee from being able to keep working.

For every 100 employees, there were 5.9 serious injuries, forcing employees to either miss work entirely or work in a limited capacity, the SOC, which is a democratic coalition of four labor unions, claims.

