Americans know Biden claiming credit for Trump's accomplishments

A new poll reveals that almost half of the Americans responding to the Zogby Poll questions recognize that President Biden is taking credit for accomplishments of the administration of President Trump.

But what's surprising is that 37% of the respondents believe Biden has accomplished such projects as the COVID vaccine rollout and distribution and the withdrawal of American troops of Afghanistan, "on his own."

When he didn't.

In fact, it was Trump's announced plan to remove American soldiers from Afghanistan, and it was his Operation Warp Speed through which COVID vaccines were developed in record time.

The Trump administration actually had started up the programs to administer vaccine shots to Americans, with the rate reaching almost one million per day before he left office.

Those facts made Biden's claimed goal, which later was changed, of administering 100 million shots in 100 days no more than the idea of continuing just what President Trump already had begun.

Zogby Analytics' results come from an online survey of 868 likely voters in the U.S. from May 26-27.

The question was, "Has President Biden taken credit for some of President Trump's own actions, such as, vaccine rollout/distribution and the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanist, or did President Biden achieve these feats on his own?"

Forty-nine percent said Biden is taking credit that belongs to Trump, and 37% said he achieved the feats "on his own."

The poll analysis was not very nice to Biden, opening with, "President Joe Biden has been riding a sky high job approval rating as of late. His high job approval rating can be attributed to a few factors: better treatment (than Trump) by the mainstream media, passing the Recovery Act, a new presidency inside of six months in office, and he is boring!"

But it noted praise is coming in from "pundits to party loyalists."

Barely half, 51%, think the nation is on the right track.

"During Biden's first six months in office he has been overseeing a mediocre vaccine rollout, and he also called for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Depending on who you ask, one has to wonder if Biden's taking some of the credit away from former President Trump for these particular feats. To Trump's credit he established Operation Warp Speed, passed the first stimulus bill, and was also first to publicly call for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, for which he was met with opposition from both sides of the aisle and the military establishment," the poll report said.

"The sub-groups most likely to think President Biden was taking credit for Trump's accomplishments were voters living in the South (52%) and Central Great Lakes regions (53%), aged 65+ (61%), men (57%), rural voters (67%), Republicans (76%), voters whose annual household income is $150K+ (53%), consumers-weekly Walmart shoppers (54%), White voters (55%), and Baby Boomers (55%)," Zogby said.

The poll also found that 62% agree with the idea that the mainstream media is protecting Biden by not asking him tough policy questions about issues, such as the national debt. Only 27% disagree.

"Shockingly, a majority (55% agreed/34% disagreed) of Democrats agreed the mainstream media was protecting Joe Biden. 80% of Republicans agreed/15% disagreed, while Independents were the least convinced-50% agreed/34% disagreed."

The poll also said 59% agree his staff is preventing him from talking to the media more.

