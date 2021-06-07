A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Another sheriff ditches Democratic Party over 'defund the police' calls

'You get what you pay for'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 7, 2021 at 1:22pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Sheriff Chip Shuler of Virginia's Smyth County has become the third elected law enforcement official to call it quits with the Democratic Party in just the last year due to a "relentless attack on law enforcement by Democrats in Richmond and Washington."

"My deputies work hard to serve and protect the citizens of Smyth County. As sheriff, it has been difficult to watch my deputies try to move forward during this unprecedented assault on our profession," Shuler said in a statement, according to WJHL. We (law enforcement) remain an honorable profession and should not be judged by the bad acts of a few. I have always been a conservative throughout my law enforcement career of 38 years."

WJHL notes that Shuler, who was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019 as a Democrat, filed a Republican Party membership application last month, which was unanimously approved by the Smyth County Republican Committee.

Read the full story ›

