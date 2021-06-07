Architect of ban on Chick-fil-A gets booted from city council

The man who orchestrated the city of San Antonio's religious discrimination against the Chick-fil-A restaurant chain, eliminating its opportunity to run a food stand at the city's airport, has lost his bid for re-election.

PJMedia documented that Roberto Treviño lost to Mario Bravo, an environmentalist who also was in the race.

The report noted how the city's ban on Chick-fil-A inspired a similar move in Buffalo, N.Y., but also triggered the Texas legislature to pass a "Save Chick-fil-A" bill "to prevent anti-religious discrimination.

A lawsuit against the city over its discrimination has reached the state Supreme Court.

"I'm a little surprised," Treviño conceded on Saturday. "We knew it was gonna be a close race. I thought we did well at the debates."

He was the key driver in the 2019 attack on Chick-fil-A.

Treviño went after the company after a published article blasted the corporation for making donations at the time to the Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Paul Anderson home.

"These Christian organizations stand by the Bible’s teaching on sexuality, that sex is only acceptable in marriage and marriage is between one man and one woman. Chick-fil-A used to support Christian nonprofits like the Family Research Council — which has been wrongly accused of being a “hate group” by the corrupt Southern Poverty Law Center — but stopped doing so after the original controversy in 2012," the report said.

San Antonio gave up its fight against the restaurant chain after an FAA investigation found in favor of Chick-fil-A. But by then the company had lost interest in the city and no longer wanted to provide its products to travelers coming there.

City officials in San Antonio then, after having been found to have discriminated against Christian-owned Chick-fil-A, tried to hide from the public their conversations about the issue.

WND had reported the chain with the famed cattle urging "Eat More Chikin" was expected to leap past Taco Bell, Burger King and Wendy's to become the third largest restaurant chain in the U.S.

The liberal hatred for the chain erupted when Dan Cathy, the son of founder S. Truett Cathy, said in an interview in 2012 he supports traditional marriage.

Since then, students on college campuses have demanded that the chain be banned, city officials in Toronto and Pittsburgh have worked against the company, and in San Antonio, officials approved an airport contracting agreement with the provision that Chick-fil-A be banned.

When news came of San Antonio's decision to single out Chick-fil-A, First Liberty Institute asked Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao to investigate whether the city's rejection of the restaurant chain violated federal nondiscrimination law and would impact any grants.

And then First Liberty requested, under freedom of information laws, access to the San Antonio City Council's deliberations and comments on the issue.

In response, the city asked the Texas attorney general for permission to conceal the information First Liberty is seeking.

A letter from Edward Guzman, deputy city attorney in San Antonio, asked the state for permission "to withhold documents from disclosure."

Treviño had made the motion to approve the Food, Beverage, and Retail Prime Concession Agreement with Paradies Lagardère for the airport on condition Chick-fil-A be excluded from the agreement. He claimed Chick-fil-A has a "legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior" and that such a business has no place in the city's airport.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

