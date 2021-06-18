Ariz., Georgia, Wisconsin, Penn. … the chickens come home to roost

What do we do when it appears, later than we like, that the 2020 election was thrown after all?

BIG TIME!

The latest story from Just the News is that the Georgia audit documents expose "significant election failures" in the state's largest county.

"Documents that Georgia's largest county submitted to state officials as part of a post-election audit highlight significant irregularities in the Atlanta area during last November's voting, ranging from identical vote tallies repeated multiple times to large batches of absentee ballots that appear to be missing from the official ballot-scanning records," said the story.

This is big. And coupled with Arizona early results of an audit conducted in Maricopa County, Wisconsin, which apparently shows more votes than voters, Pennsylvania's anomalies, Michigan and several other states, it's really looking like Donald Trump won the 2020 election – and probably broke Joe Biden's crooked record.

To put it into perspective, the irregularities in predominantly Democratic Fulton County, Georgia, could impact thousands of ballots in a race that was initially certified by fewer that 12,000 votes.

And the real surprise is that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's own private contractor commissioned the report. He probably lied to "60 Minutes" when he claimed Georgia had conducted its most sacred kind of election.

The memos included the handwritten tally sheets for all absentee ballots counted by the county as well as a private report that chronicled seven days of problems and recorded troubling behavior like the mysterious removal of a suitcase of sensitive election data known as polls pads, used to authenticate voters.

The revelations come as a state judge has taken the extraordinary step of ordering absentee ballots in the county unsealed so that a private audit led by lawyer Bob Cheeley can examine the actual papers and resolve discrepancies. Cheeley told Just the News on Wednesday the evidence he has seen so far points to "election tabulation malpractice."

Private experts and state election officials differ on whether the evidence shows a pattern of potential fraud or simply gross incompetence in the county, but they are mostly united for the first time that the top election supervisors in Fulton County should be removed. Some officials are even discussing a dramatic intervention like putting the county's election system in conservatorship so it can be run by state, not local, officials.

"I have continued to call on the elections director to be removed from his position, and the leadership of Fulton County has continued to fail to act," Raffensperger said. "It is no secret that Fulton has had issues in their elections department for decades, which is why I insisted on a state monitor being present to be eyes and ears on the ground. He did not see any evidence of fraud despite having full access, but he saw continued mismanagement, miscommunication, unpreparedness and sloppiness. Georgia voters deserve better."

That's RAFFENSPERGER – a far cry from what he was telling "60 Minutes."

Here's what the record shows:

More than 100 batches of absentee ballots – each containing approximately 100 or more ballots — were assigned tracking numbers before being sent to one of the five absentee vote-counting machines in Fulton County but are not subsequently recorded in the handwritten logs showing which batches were scanned and counted, raising concerns the ballots may be missing.

More than two dozen batches of absentee ballots were identified as having been double-scanned as actual votes.

Five sequential batches of absentee votes each appeared with the exact same vote count of 392 for Biden, 96 for Donald Trump, and three for the libertarian candidate, which defy all odds.

Many control sheets for absentee ballot batches counted during the state's audit did not check a box indicating the ballot came from a secure container, raising the possibility that ballots were stored insecurely or that multiple batches of ballots were sealed in a single container.

So what happens next?

Where do we go from here?

I don't know how it will turn out until we know two things: The full story of how the vote really went and how the election was stolen from Donald Trump, not to mention all the down-ballot confusion and suspicion and who really should be controlling Congress today.

Now you know why there was such a rush to certify the votes in Congress … and then to go after all of the "insurrectionists."

