A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyMATTERS OF FINANCE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Banks discouraging cash deposits

Financial institutions describing current cash flow as 'too much'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 12, 2021 at 3:13pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(OANN) – Banks have announced they no longer want cash deposits, particularly from their corporate customers who say they’re flushed with cash. According to recent reports, banks are describing their current cash flow as “too much.”

“We have been operating with a higher cash balance for about 12 months now,” said Chief Financial Officer of Verizon Communications Inc., Matthew Ellis. “There’s been no decision yet if and what to bring it down.”

With companies loaded with cash and interest rates near zero, banks are stressing they are unable to make a profit by lending the cash to borrowers. Reports said deposits have surged this year, jumping from $411 billion to more than $17 trillion between the months of March and May.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Blackrock, other institutional investors buying entire neighborhoods at huge premiums
Judge halts loan forgiveness program for farmers of color
Banks discouraging cash deposits
Study says children on vegan diet may have stunted growth, other health problems
Drug makers set sights on vaccinating 5-year-old even with increasing injuries, deaths
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×