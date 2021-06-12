Banks discouraging cash deposits

(OANN) – Banks have announced they no longer want cash deposits, particularly from their corporate customers who say they’re flushed with cash. According to recent reports, banks are describing their current cash flow as “too much.”

“We have been operating with a higher cash balance for about 12 months now,” said Chief Financial Officer of Verizon Communications Inc., Matthew Ellis. “There’s been no decision yet if and what to bring it down.”

With companies loaded with cash and interest rates near zero, banks are stressing they are unable to make a profit by lending the cash to borrowers. Reports said deposits have surged this year, jumping from $411 billion to more than $17 trillion between the months of March and May.

Read the full story ›