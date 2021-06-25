Biden administration starts abandoning Israel

(LIBERTY DAILY) – The nation of Israel, a tiny country the size of New Jersey, would be completely indefensible if it ever gave up control of the Golan Heights. It took a miracle and some pretty clever military tactics to assume control of the area in the first place and with today’s weapons capabilities in the hands of Israel’s enemies, losing the Golan Heights would be the nation’s death sentence.

President Trump had made it official in recognizing the Golan Heights as a permanent part of the nation of Israel. But rumors have been spreading since February that Joe Biden’s administration would reverse the policy and would not back claims by Israel when push comes to shove at the United Nations.

According to Washington Free Beacon, the administration is quietly preparing to reverse Trump’s policy.

