PoliticsGENDER BENDERS
Biden administration takes steps to make sex-change surgery a benefit for military veterans

New benefit marks president's latest effort to expand transgender services, protections

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 19, 2021 at 7:28pm
(RT) – The Joe Biden administration is poised to offer gender-reassignment surgery as a standard medical benefit for military veterans, boosting transgender services in a system with a history of delaying or denying basic care.

Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough announced the move on Saturday at a LGBTQ Pride Month event in Orlando. “We are taking the first necessary steps to expand VA’s care to include gender-confirmation surgery, thus allowing transgender vets to go through the full gender-confirmation process with the VA by their side,” McDonough was quoted as saying by CNN.

The new benefit marks President Biden’s latest effort to expand transgender services and protections. Within the first few days after he took office in January, he signed executive orders expanding protections under federal anti-discrimination laws to transgender people and ending former president Donald Trump’s ban on transgender troops in the military.

