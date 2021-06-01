Biden budget caters to 'most extreme' abortion advocates

It's the radical pro-abortion industry lobbyists who now are running Washington, not President Biden, according to an assessment from pro-life interests after Biden proposed a $6 trillion federal budget that trashes the Hyde Amendment.

That law has been in place for decades, and has protected the nation against having its tax dollars used directly for abortions.

But Biden's new budget plan, released on Friday, abandons it.

"For more than four decades, the Hyde family of pro-life policies has kept American taxpayers out of the abortion business, with the Hyde Amendment itself saving nearly 2.5 million lives," noted Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser.

"The Biden budget throws that longstanding, bipartisan consensus out the window to fulfill a campaign promise to the radical abortion lobby. Once a supporter of policies that protect the lives of the unborn and their mothers, President Biden today caters to the most extreme voices within his party."

She said, "The majority of Americans remain opposed to taxpayer-funded abortion. We urge our congressional allies to be fearless in fighting to preserve the common-ground Hyde principle and to reject any budget that omits vital pro-life protections."

The Free Beacon reported that Biden's budget requests $133 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services, "none of which" would support the Hyde Amendment.

Biden's spending outline "not only reversed the pro-life policies of the Trump administration but also ran against Biden's defense of the Hyde Amendment during his career in elected office," the report said.

Biden served years as a senator before becoming vice president for Barack Obama.

Tom McClusky, chief of March for Life Action, warned the Democrats in power in Washington are influencing Biden to coerce Americans to fund abortion – against their conscience.

"The Biden/Harris budget is radically out of touch with the American people on the issue of taxpayer support for abortion," he charged. "The majority of Americans do not want their tax dollars funding abortion, yet the Biden/Harris administration removed the long-standing—since 1976—Hyde protections against such a policy."

Biden flip-flopped on the amendment during the 2020 campaign, dropping his support for the life-affirming amendment and pledging to have taxpayers pay for abortions. After taking office he's appointed some of the most extreme pro-abortion activists in the country to key government posts, including HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, who went so far as California's attorney general as to prosecute undercover journalists whose videos revealed the abortion industry's baby-bodies-for-sale schemes.



