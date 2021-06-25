'Delta variant' touted as deadlier than COVID by Biden administration

(TRENDING POLITICS) – As the COVID pandemic subsides, it should be no surprise to Americans that power-craven officials and attention-addicted “experts” are now hyping the inevitable “variant” of a virus with a 99.7% survival rate as “deadlier” and “more contagious” than the initial wave.

It is being called the “delta variant,” apparently because it sounds scarier than ‘commonplace viral mutation.’ It is being marketed as an apocalyptic strain that will end life on earth as we know it, unless everyone, including small children who do not need it, get the vaccinations.

On Thursday, Joe Biden once again pressed for vaccinations by turning to his familiar snake-oil pitchman Dr. Anthony Fauci. Enjoy, if you like state propaganda.

