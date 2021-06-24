Biden: Muslim terrorism is not a problem – really?

President Joe Biden announced in June that "white supremacy is terrorism" and that it is the greatest threat of terrorism to America.

Really?

On Nov. 5, 2009, 13 people were killed, and more than 30 others wounded at Fort Hood in Texas by Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, an Army psychiatrist who is a Sunni Muslim. This was the deadliest assault ever carried out on an American military base.

On Dec. 2, 2015, 14 people were killed and 22 injured in California by Sunni Muslim couple Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik. Both had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State and had connections to Saudi Arabia. They were Sunni Muslims.

There have been 173 Americans killed in 57 separate acts of deadly Islamic terror or Islam-related honor killing in the United States by Sunni Muslims in the United States since 19 of them, most of them Saudi Arabian citizens, hijacked and flew jetliners into the Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

The deaths on 9/11included 246 on the four planes (not including the terrorists), plus 2,606 in the World Trade Center and in the surrounding area, and another 125 at the Pentagon. This does not include those who died later from inhaling poisonous dust from the debris.

Because the attacks have all been by Sunni Muslims, they have been conveniently forgotten by the political class who see Saudi Arabia and all Sunni Muslims as "allies."

Now Biden along with Republicans in Congress are memorializing one of the terror attacks as something completely different than what it was. One of the worst Islamic terror attacks in the United States has been declared not an Islamic terror attack at all, according to the president, but an act of bigotry against gays. President Biden has declared that the attack on the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando in 2016 had nothing to do with Islam, but rather was "bigotry" against the LGBT community.

Biden is also honoring the 49 killed in the attack by a Sunni Muslim gunman at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando by designating the location as a national memorial.

Republicans are with him on this. The House and Senate unanimously passed legislation to designate the establishment of the gay nightclub as a national memorial. President Biden went further, saying the bill was quote, "enshrining in law what has been true since that terrible day five years ago, Pulse Nightclub is hallowed ground!"

Biden also used the fifth anniversary of the attack as a reason to call for stricter gun legislation because in his mind and the mind of all leftists, the guns were responsible, not the ideology of jihadist Omar Mateen.

What really happened in Orlando? On June 12, 2016, while shouting "Allah Akbar," Mateen, a 29-year-old Sunni Muslim who had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State, killed 49 people and wounded 53 more inside the gay club.

Mateen was practicing Shariah law based on the Quran. The punishment for open homosexual acts in Saudi Arabia – the nation we protect at all costs – is death. The punishment for same-sex acts in 12 other Islamic nations is death. Omar Mateen was following the teachings of Saudi imams.

Back to President Biden and his claim that "white supremacy" is a greater terror threat that the Islamic State.

How many have died in the United States since 9/11 because of "white supremacy terrorism"? According to BLM (the Black Lives Matter cult), every black that dies in a shootout with the cops is a victim of white supremacy, even if the cop is black.

But what BLM thinks is not the problem. The problem is what President Biden is doing to weaken the security of the United States to satisfy the "woke" element of society.

The Biden administration has now directed the IC (Intelligence Community) to make investigation of "white supremacy" their focus, and that creates a major security flaw. While it seems just foolish, it is a real danger to American security.

The president is ordering the American security and intelligence apparatus to look for white Americans who may use the "N" word in anger – all the while ignoring Sunni Muslim jihadists around the world who may be planning another 9/11 type attack on this nation!

No honesty in Washington

Republican members of Congress and U.S. senators will not contradict Biden's "woke" terrorism policy because most are busy kissing up to powerful Saudi princes and billionaires. They, along with Joe Biden, CNN and Fox News, will continue the pretense that the Shia Muslims of Iran are the problem, even as Sunni Muslims continue to practice jihad all over the world. This despite the fact that the independent United States Commission on International Religious Freedom recently condemned the execution of Shia Muslims in Saudi Arabia after secret trials. Saudi Arabia is an abuser of human rights, and neither Democrats nor Republicans seem to care.

Christians are the single most persecuted group in the world. Yet, all official Washington is silent on the issue of Islamic terror that continues around the world.

In general Muslims are not discussed in official Washington, not in the Congress and not in the Biden administration, for any reason good or bad.

One exception is that lawmakers and Biden himself have plenty to say in defense of the Sunni Muslims in China. Yes, the Uighurs are Sunni Muslims, and many of them fought jihad with the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. The Uighurs were among the most brutal of the Islamic State fighters.

Republicans and Democrats are united in saying that the U.S. must do all it can to protect the Sunni Muslims of China, but little is said about the Christians in China who have been arrested for not following the Chinese Communist Party line. Major churches have been bulldozed to the ground, and many pastors sit in jail. It's not a big deal to our senators, congressmen or President Biden if Christians die in Chinese jails, but Muslims must be protected.

Why? It is a strategic issue. Official policy of the United States is to use the issue to break relations between Muslim nations and China. Helping the Christians in China, however, is not in the strategic interests of the United States.

Ignoring the very real persecution of Christians while protecting those that practice Shariah law will eventually deal a blow to the United States, not to China. While America lets its guard down against Islamic terror to focus on "white supremacy" and "LGBT rights," China is focusing on protecting itself from the advance of Islamic extremism.

Can the ineptitude and "woke" ignorance get worse? America's new goal for outer space is to land a "woman and person of color" on the moon. The Chinese goal is a permanent research base on the moon. The better path for America would be to bury current policy on Islamic terror on the moon along with "wokeness."

