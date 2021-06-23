A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden pushes gun control to prevent crime

Rejects argument the right to self-defense is needed to protect against tyranny

Published June 23, 2021 at 7:49pm
Published June 23, 2021 at 7:49pm
(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden in remarks Wednesday said his crime prevention strategy would focus on strengthening background checks, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and boosting community policing.

Biden met with state and local leaders and law enforcement officials ahead of his remarks to talk crime prevention strategy, amid a surge in violence in cities across the U.S.

Both Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, who spoke before him, pointed to a historic rise in crime in the summertime, and said that rise "may be more pronounced" as the nation comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

