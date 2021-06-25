A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden's education secretary refuses to answer how many genders there are

'Harassment' now consists of a teacher telling students there are only 2 genders

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 25, 2021 at 12:59pm
(CNS NEWS) – "We emphatically support all students taking advantage of all opportunities in our schools, including athletics, the arts, and that includes transgender students," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told the House Education and Labor Committee on Thursday. "So that's something that we stand firm with, and we recognize that discrimination against any student is unacceptable, and we stand strong there."

Rep. Mary Miller, an Illinois Republican, on Thursday challenged Cardona on the administration's new guidelines for protecting the rights of transgender students – possibly at the expense of other students' rights.

"I won't be answering your question," Cardona told Miller, when she asked him how many genders there are.

Read the full story ›

