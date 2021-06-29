Biden's energy secretary suggests condo collapse caused by climate change

(FOX NEWS) -- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm implied that climate change could have been a cause of the tragic residential building collapse in Surfside, Fla., last week.

Granholm was asked if climate change could have played a role in the building's collapse during a CNN interview on Tuesday.

"Obviously, we don’t know fully, but we do know that the seas are rising. We know that we’re losing inches and inches of beaches, not just in Florida but all around," Granholm said. "Michigan, where I’m from, we’ve seen the loss of beaches because the waters are rising, so this is a phenomenon that will continue."

