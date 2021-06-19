A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden's terror strategy defines Republicans as the new terrorists

Ignores Muslim threats to focus on Trump supporters

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 19, 2021 at 7:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FRONTPAGE MAG) – As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, Joe Biden has made it clear that he doesn’t intend to fight Al Qaeda. Instead he’s going to fight other Americans.

The Biden administration’s newly released National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism mentions Al Qaeda only once in its 30 pages. Even though the FBI continues to break up Islamic terrorist plots against America, the document only defines Muslims as victims.

Just last month a Seattle Muslim convert was arrested. The convert had discussed driving a "semi-truck" through "the gay pride parade in downtown Seattle." Even though the arrest came shortly before the anniversary of the ISIS massacre at the Pulse nightclub, both Biden and the media ignored the potential plot and the fact that the Pulse shooting was Islamic terrorism.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Drones: Getting numbers and capabilities that matter
Biden administration takes steps to make sex-change surgery a benefit for military veterans
56 House Republicans demand Kamala Harris be removed from border crisis role
Biden's terror strategy defines Republicans as the new terrorists
Department of Defense on 'cutting edge' of IT security
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×