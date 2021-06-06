A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Blasphemy' death sentence of Christian couple overturned

Pair convicted in 2014 after sending text message insulting Muhammad

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 6, 2021 at 7:27pm
(THE GUARDIAN) -- A Pakistani court has ordered the release of a Christian couple sentenced to death for blasphemy, lawyers said, weeks after the European parliament blasted the country over the case.

Shafqat Emmanuel and Shagufta Kausar were jailed in 2013 and convicted of sending a text message insulting the prophet Muhammad – even though both are illiterate.

The couple’s lawyer, Saif ul-Malook, said the pair had been acquitted on appeal at Lahore supreme court.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







