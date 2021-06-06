'Blasphemy' death sentence of Christian couple overturned

(THE GUARDIAN) -- A Pakistani court has ordered the release of a Christian couple sentenced to death for blasphemy, lawyers said, weeks after the European parliament blasted the country over the case.

Shafqat Emmanuel and Shagufta Kausar were jailed in 2013 and convicted of sending a text message insulting the prophet Muhammad – even though both are illiterate.

The couple’s lawyer, Saif ul-Malook, said the pair had been acquitted on appeal at Lahore supreme court.

