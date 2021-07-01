A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts suffer huge declines in membership

'There are a lot of interesting things for kids to do these days'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 30, 2021 at 10:28pm
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- America’s most iconic youth organizations – the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of the USA – have been jolted by unprecedented one-year drops in membership, due partly to the pandemic, and partly to social trends that have been shrinking their ranks for decades.

Membership for the BSA’s flagship Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA programs dropped from 1.97 million in 2019 to 1.12 million in 2020, a 43% plunge, according to figures provided to The Associated Press. Court records show membership has fallen further since then, to about 762,000.

The Girl Scouts say their youth membership fell by nearly 30%, from about 1.4 million in 2019- 2020 to just over 1 million this year.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
