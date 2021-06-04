A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Breast cancer pill shows benefit in certain hard-to-treat cases

Results suggest more patients should get tumors tested for BRCA mutations

WND News Services
Published June 4, 2021
(FOX NEWS) – A pill has been shown to help keep certain early-stage, hard-to-treat breast cancers at bay after initial treatment in findings being reported early because they are so promising.

Study results were released Thursday by the American Society of Clinical Oncology ahead of its annual meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The pill, called Lynparza, was found to help breast cancer patients with harmful mutations live longer without disease after their cancers had been treated with standard surgery and chemotherapy.

