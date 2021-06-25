A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
British retail chain launches woke lingerie line inspired by George Floyd

Middle-aged customers suddenly finding undergarments that are very 'inclusive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 25, 2021 at 12:14pm
(BREITBART) – Major British retailer Marks & Spencer (M & S) has launched a new lingerie range inspired by George Floyd.

This is a bit like Grand Theft Auto launching a new racing game inspired by Noddy and Big Ears. Or Zimmer launching a new series of walking frames inspired by Dua Lipa. Or Oxford University launching a new degree course inspired by Beavis and Butthead.

It’s so totally meaningless and off-brand that it will make absolutely zero sense to its core audience. It’s the purest woke gesture politics.

Read the full story ›

