Burger King called out for mocking Christians with slap at Chick-fil-A

The Burger King fast-food chain is being called out for an apparent anti-Christian bigotry over its newest promotion that promises to subsidize the LGBTQ agenda.

Steve Cortes, former President Trump's campaign staffer, posted on social media: "First, Burger King food is terrible. Second, we should welcome the acceleration of the Great Sorting. This corporation makes it clear it mocks Christians (and other religious people) and doesn't want our business. So be it."

The reaction came after the company launched a promotion of a new product, a chicken sandwich, by promising to give 40 cents from each sandwich sold to the Human Rights Campaign, a massive homosexual and transgender rights campaigner.

It targeted the Chick-fil-A chain, whose owners have in the past stated their support for traditional marriage and even now close their stores on Sundays so that employees have the choice of attending a church if they choose, in the announcement.

Burger King said, "during #pride month (even on Sundays * *) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! We are making a donation* to @HRC for every [sandwich] sold."

It capped the total donation at $250,000.

McClatchy News said a Burger King employee said the LGBTQ community is "a community we love dearly and have proudly supported."

Burger King also has experimented with turning an outlet into a 100% meat-free restaurant, and has been accused of having employees trick customers into "upsizing" their meals.

It came under criticism, according to USA Today, for a likely ill-advised "Women belong in the kitchen" social media statement on International Women's Day.

