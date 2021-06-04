A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
California ordered to pay $2 million in church legal fees over coronavirus shutdowns case

Settlement includes permanent injunction on restrictions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2021 at 2:33pm
(FLAG AND CROSS) – A court has ordered the state of California to pay two million dollars in legal fees to the churches engaged in lawsuits to stop the officials from shutting down their worship services.

Several groups of churches sued California for the lockdowns shuttering their houses of worship saying that the lockdowns were a violation of their constitutionally guaranteed religious liberties.

Some of these cases have been successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court. With that in mind, the courts in California have no ruled that the state must pay up.

Read the full story ›

