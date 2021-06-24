A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Be calm, TSA says after traveler accused of biting 2 agents

Return to air travel can produce 'unacceptable behaviors'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 24, 2021 at 7:11pm
By Steven Hall
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) asked Thursday in a press release for travelers to be calm and respectful at security checkpoints after multiple incidents, one including a passenger allegedly biting two TSA officers earlier in June.

The TSA said they are investigating an incident where a passenger in Denver, Colorado, is facing possible civil penalties after allegedly biting two TSA agents.

The agency also said a separate passenger is facing criminal charges after allegedly assaulting two officers “while attempting to breach the exit lane and is facing state criminal charges for criminal trespass, fleeing and evading police, misdemeanor assault, and resisting arrest,” in an incident in Louisville, Kentucky, also in June.

Both suspects could face civil penalties of up to $13,910 for each violation of TSA security requirements, according to the press release.

“Passengers do not arrive at an airport or board a plane with the intent of becoming unruly or violent; however, what is an exciting return to travel for some may be a more difficult experience for others, which can lead to unexpected, and unacceptable, behaviors,” said TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Darby LaJoye in a statement. “We appreciate our continued partnership and coordination with the FAA and stand together in a unified position of zero-tolerance with respect to attacks against our employees.”

The TSA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Incidents of this kind interrupt travel, delay flights and other operations across the country, the TSA said.

The TSA also said that the federal mask mandate is still in effect on buses, trains and other forms of public transportation. Travelers who violate the face mask mandate could receive fines ranging from $250 to as much as $1500 for repeat offenders, the TSA announced in February.

Democratic Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that continued mask requirements were about “respect” rather than science in May. Major airlines in the U.S. announced in May 2020 they will require passengers to wear face masks.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

