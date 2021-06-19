A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Canada extends its travel ban with U.S., rest of world

Businesses fume, but Trudeau stands firm

Published June 19, 2021 at 5:32pm
Published June 19, 2021 at 5:32pm
(WHATFINGER NEWS) – Canada is extending a ban on nonessential travel with the United States and the rest of the world until July 21, officials said on Friday, prompting frustration from businesses and U.S. legislators.

Canada is under pressure from companies and the tourism industry to ease the ban, which was imposed in March 2020 to help contain spread of the coronavirus and has been renewed on a monthly basis ever since.

But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood firm, saying the border would stay largely shut until 75% of Canadians had received the first of a two-dose coronavirus vaccine and 20% had been given both shots.

