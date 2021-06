(PAGE SIX) -- Candace Cameron Bure has one request for her children’s potential romantic partners.

The “Fuller House” and Hallmark actress told Us Weekly that she has asked her three adult children to make sure their significant other loves Jesus.

“When it comes down to it, I just want [their significant others] to love Jesus the way I love Jesus,” Bure said in a video interview with the celebrity news outlet.

Read the full story ›