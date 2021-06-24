A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CDC cites heart issue among young vaccinated. Solution? More vaccination!

Daniel Horowitz: 'When have we ever done something like this in all our medical history?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 24, 2021 at 7:17pm
(THE BLAZE) -- When in the history of vaccines have we seen the CDC put out information showing that young males who get a specific shot temporarily approved by the FDA are up to 200 times more likely to suffer from heart inflammation as a side effect? As crazy as that outcome is, even zanier is that even after these revelations, nothing is being done to prevent colleges from forcing young adults to assume such risk for a virus that poses no statistically significant clinical danger to them.

Yesterday, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices finally held its emergency meeting to discuss the emerging evidence of myocarditis cases among newly vaccinated teens and young adults. The group conceded that there is a "likely association" between vaccination of young people, particularly males, and myocarditis.

"Clinical presentation of myocarditis cases following vaccination has been distinct, occurring most often within one week after dose two, with chest pain as the most common presentation," said Dr. Grace Lee, who chairs the committee's safety group.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
