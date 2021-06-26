Censorship comes to Canada, jail time for speech that offends

(POLITICROSSING) – The current Prime Minister of Canada is an admirer of dictatorship, and wants to create one here.

Last week, Bill C-10 was passed, which allowed and called for social media censorship for speech that was not “mainstream.” In other words, leftist and woke.

This week, the government has proposed Bill C-36, which allows people to anonymously claim that you have made them “feel” unsafe, scared, attacked, and you have no due process to face your accuser. You will be forced to pay your secret accuser up to $20,000, and then be fined by the government up to $50,000. And then you could spend up to a year in jail.

