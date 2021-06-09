A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith
Christian powerhouse Rick Warren to call it quits as lead pastor

'This isn't the end. It's not even the beginning of the end'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 8, 2021 at 9:55pm
(LOS ANGELES TIMES) -- Rick Warren, the founder of a sprawling megachurch, a bestselling author and one of the most influential figures in American evangelicalism, is retiring as lead pastor of Saddleback Church in Orange County.

In a video service streamed to thousands of congregants on Sunday, Warren explained that he will take the title of “founding pastor,” and that the church he has led for over 40 years will soon begin a search for a successor.

“This isn’t the end. It’s not even the beginning of the end. It’s the beginning of the beginning,” Warren, 67, said in the video. “But we’re going to start looking for the next-generation pastor who will replace me and lead our family into the future.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







