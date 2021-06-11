A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

More Christian teachers having to defend their right to free speech

'Parents need to seriously consider alternatives to public education'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 11, 2021 at 2:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ONE NEWS NOW) – Two Christian educators in Oregon have filed a federal lawsuit after their district put them on leave for disagreeing with pro-transgender locker room and pronoun policies.

Rachel Damiano is the assistant principal at North Middle School in Grants Pass, where Katie Medart teaches science. Their district adopted a "gender identity" education policy that would require the two educators to violate their deeply held religious convictions. Pacific Justice Institute attorney Brad Dacus explains the situation.

"This school is allowing males to go into girls' bathrooms if they say that they feel like they are the other gender – that is, that they have gender identity dysphoria," he tells One News Now. "Also, the school is one where they want the teacher to [use] the pronouns for the child as the child wishes."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







YouTube suspends congressman from uploading videos over hydroxychloroquine claims
Gun sales decrease, ammunition reappearing in stores
More Christian teachers having to defend their right to free speech
Classmate slams teen who used graduation speech to promote abortion
Church bells silenced after more than a century following single noise complaint
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×