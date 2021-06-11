More Christian teachers having to defend their right to free speech

(ONE NEWS NOW) – Two Christian educators in Oregon have filed a federal lawsuit after their district put them on leave for disagreeing with pro-transgender locker room and pronoun policies.

Rachel Damiano is the assistant principal at North Middle School in Grants Pass, where Katie Medart teaches science. Their district adopted a "gender identity" education policy that would require the two educators to violate their deeply held religious convictions. Pacific Justice Institute attorney Brad Dacus explains the situation.

"This school is allowing males to go into girls' bathrooms if they say that they feel like they are the other gender – that is, that they have gender identity dysphoria," he tells One News Now. "Also, the school is one where they want the teacher to [use] the pronouns for the child as the child wishes."

