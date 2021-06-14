'Christians are the problem': Pastor extends meal invite to church vandal

(WRDW) -- The pastor of a church in Augusta said he wants to reach out to the person who graffitied the church’s buildings.

First Baptist Church of Augusta Senior Pastor Will Dyer said he doesn’t want to seek criminal charges but instead seeks to reach out to the person who graffitied the church’s buildings.

He extended an offer of friendship after arriving at the church last Tuesday, and finding phrases including “God is dead” and “Christians are the problem” spray-painted on church walls.

