A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

City pays $35,000 for canceling Christian conference

Admits it failed to recognize church's rights

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published June 12, 2021 at 6:12pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

City officials in Edinburgh, England, have agreed to pay about $35,000 damages to Destiny Ministries for a decision that canceled the church group's three-day conference.

The events were to be held last summer in Edinburgh's Usher Hall, but weren't because of a complaint that concerned a scheduled speaker, Larry Stockstill.

The Louisiana-based preacher has a record of affirming the biblical perspective on marriage and sexuality, and that, the city council said at the time, was reason enough to cancel the conference.

But now the city has admitted that it did not take into account the church's rights under the nation's own human rights and equality legislation.

TRENDING: Lone officer races to 'shots fired' call, gets jumped after he arrives as crowd laughs and films

A report from the BBC reveals Andrew Owen, of Destiny Ministries, explained, "We hired the Usher Hall in 2020 to run our Surge Conference but the council mistakenly decided to cancel our booking for reasons that related directly to our religion and belief. We were shocked by this."

He explained the church asked the council to change the decision but it refused.

"After speaking to a range of people in the Christian community, we decided that this serious infringement of religious liberty and freedom of expression had to be challenged in the courts," he said. "We are sad that the case needed to be pursued in the first place but we are pleased that the council has now apologized and acknowledged that it acted unlawfully under the Human Rights Act and that by cancelling our booking it also discriminated against us in terms of the Equality Act."

A spokeswoman for the city claimed it now is "fully committed" to equality and diversity.

Did the city of Edinburgh fail to recognize the church's rights?

The Christian Institute talked with Brent Haywood, the litigation partner at the law firm that supported the case.

"If Destiny could be cancelled from using a public space hired out by Edinburgh council, then what was to stop the same thing happening to other Christian organizations throughout the UK?" he said.

"Which is why this was 'a really, really important case' to take on," he said.

Ciarán Kelly, the institute's deputy director, said, "This was a clear case of unlawful religious discrimination and denial of free speech and it's helpful that in the end the council recognized its actions were wrong."

The same issue also is present in another pending case, an action by the Stirling Free Church against The Robertson Trust, after the rich organization canceled the church's venue booking over its beliefs about marriage.

Premier Christian News said Stockstill had previously stated, "The average person today has no concern for the gross immorality and debauchery existing in our society. Such an individual thinks homosexuality is 'gay', abortion is 'necessary' and drunkenness and adultery are 'acceptable'. For God's saints, however, these things should be repulsive and deeply grievous."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Senator to HHS secretary: Moms 'don't want to get a happy birthing person card'
Judge rules believing men are men protected by 'Equality' law
City pays $35,000 for canceling Christian conference
Michigan township sued for refusing permission to build chapel
Lawmakers in NATO ally propose ban on LGBTQ instruction to children
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×