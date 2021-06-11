A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Classmate slams teen who used graduation speech to promote abortion

Killing babies is 'dehumanizing'

Published June 11, 2021 at 2:20pm
Published June 11, 2021 at 2:20pm
(LIFENEWS) – A pro-life classmate of Texas valedictorian Paxton Smith responded this week to the teen’s viral speech promoting abortion at their high school commencement ceremony.

Ilona Bistrian, who graduated from Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, Texas in December, said she was “appalled” by Smith’s abortion advocacy, the Daily Wire reports.

“To say that one must have an abortion to be able to accomplish their dreams is not only a slap in the face to the millions of women who have worked hard to overcome their obstacles as a mother, but it is degrading to women as a whole,” Bistrian responded in a column published at Live Action.

