Clinton College to cut tuition by 50 percent for fall semester

(WBTV) – Clinton College, a historically black college in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is slashing fall tuition by 50 percent for its students. To add to that, it’s offering every student a new tablet.

The college says COVID-19 is the reason for cutting tuition in half. The college wants to make sure families can pay for their students to get a college education.

COVID-19 came with hardships. Some people lost their jobs despite bills still racking up. The Associate Vice President of Student Enrollment Jocelyn Biggs says while the pandemic is not nearly as widespread as it was last year, those same hardships continue for some people.

