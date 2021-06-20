With clock ticking, doctors come to rescue after 1-year-old eats raccoon feces

(CBC NEWS) -- A southern Alberta couple who realized their infant had eaten raccoon feces found themselves racing against time to find a rare medication — and doctors and pharmacists across Western Canada mobilized to help them find it.

Ashley Haughton learned raccoon scat can be extremely dangerous when she found it in her yard in Lethbridge, Alta., and researched how to dispose of it safely.

Raccoons can carry a deadly form of roundworm called Baylisascaris procyonis, and the eggs live in their feces.

Read the full story ›