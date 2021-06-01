Congresswoman's home vandalized with Antifa symbols on Memorial Day

By Andrew Kerr

Daily Caller News Foundation

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace’s home was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity on Memorial Day, the freshman congresswoman announced on Tuesday.

Multiple circle-A anarchist symbols and messages such as “all politicians are bastards,” “no gods no masters,” “f*** you Nancy,” and “pass the pro act” were spray painted on Mace’s home and sidewalk, according to pictures of the vandalism she posted to her Twitter account.

TRENDING: Trump hammers Georgia county for delaying and seeking to shut down ballot audit

Mace had voted against the Pro Act in March. The bill, which passed in the House in March on a largely party-line vote, aims to strengthen protections for worker unions.

“In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity,” Mace wrote. “Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics.”

“My kids aren’t even safe in their own home,” Mace added in a YouTube video reacting to the vandalism. “It’s wrong. We can disagree politically but vandalizing somebody else’s property is wrong and it’s illegal.”

In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity. Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics. pic.twitter.com/OIN5byPp0I — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

Charleston police are currently investigating the incident after Mace filed a report with the department, Fox News reported.

This isn’t the first time Mace’s property has been vandalized. Her car was keyed with expletives in October about a month before she won her election, according to Fox News.

Three parks in Mace’s community were also targeted with vandalism over Memorial Day weekend, Charleston police told The Post and Courier. One of the parks was vandalized with an anarchist symbol, the outlet reported.

Prominent South Carolina Republicans offered messages of support for Mace on Tuesday.

“Acts of vandalism and hate are simply unacceptable and have no place in our society,” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said Tuesday. “Praying for you, the kids, and our community. I trust our local law enforcement officers will get to the bottom of this soon.”

Acts of vandalism and hate are simply unacceptable and have no place in our society. Praying for you, the kids, and our community. I trust our local law enforcement officers will get to the bottom of this soon. https://t.co/l4kIBgbQWm — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 1, 2021

“I’m so sorry Nancy. I hate that your children had to see that,” added former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The Coalition for a Democratic Workplace, an alliance of hundreds of industry groups opposed to the Pro Act, attributed the vandalism of Mace’s home to the “continued intimidation by unions and extremist groups.”

“These groups are ramping up their pressure campaign on Congress and resorting to the harassment of elected officials to pass the PRO Act which would dramatically alter the country’s labor laws that would have a catastrophic impact on our economy and jobs,” CDW Chair Kristen Swearingen said in a statement Tuesday.

“This is the perfect example of the type of harassment and intimidation that the PRO Act invites. It would enable labor to deploy intimidation tactics and threats to force employees to join unions,” Swearingen added.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!