COVID early-treatment doc: Politicians are guilty of mass murder

I've known for well over a year now that we had an effective treatment for COVID-19. Hundreds of thousands of Americans could have been saved.

I knew about this simple, safe, inexpensive treatment with remarkable results because I've had a dozen brilliant doctors as guests on my nationally syndicated radio show, "Wayne Allyn Root: Raw and Unfiltered" on USA Radio Network, to talk about their success using hydroxychloroquine on patients sick with COVID-19.

But one stood out over all others. His name is Dr. Vladimir Zelenko. Here is an excerpt from a column I wrote last summer on the alleged efficacy of hydroxychloroquine. It was written as a plea to then-President Donald Trump.

"Mr. President, this is the most important column I've ever written. We have a successful treatment for COVID-19. Now we need an Executive Order from you to put it into play. …

"This brilliant New York doctor (Zelenko) has treated 2,200 COVID-19 patients. He's had a success rate of 100% for low-risk patients … and a success rate of 99.3% for high-risk patients by using hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulfate, plus Z Pak antibiotic. He has named it 'the Zelenko Protocol.' It's the synergy that works. Without zinc and Z Pak, the drug hydroxychloroquine doesn't work as effectively.

"The other key to success is to use this three-part protocol within five days of symptoms appearing. It has to be used early, before the patient winds up in the intensive care unit. That's why several studies of hydroxychloroquine have failed. They never used zinc sulfate and they started the protocol too late.

"Only two out of 2,200 of Zelenko's patients died. Of those two, one already had cancer. The other was very old and already very ill with COVID-19 before using the protocol. By that time, it's almost always too late. …

"We all need to follow Zelenko's regimen. … But we can't. Doctors won't prescribe the so-called Trump drug. Liberals, the media, the Food and Drug Administration, government bureaucrats – none of them wants to give Trump the credit if it works. Politics is killing thousands of Americans.

"Mr. President, we need an Executive Order. Immediately. … Every sick American must have the freedom to choose this 'Zelenko Protocol.' We have a right to choose. We have a right to live."

If only Trump had listened to Zelenko instead of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the corrupt bureaucrats of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Food and Drug Administration. That was a year ago. How many hundreds of thousands of Americans have died needlessly in the past year? Isn't this mass murder?

Have you seen the latest headlines? Multiple studies show that the use of hydroxychloroquine across the globe reduced death and boosted survival rates by 84%, 100% and in one study, 200%. It really works. And that's without what Zelenko calls "the key ingredient" (zinc sulfate). He also recommends another highly effective drug called ivermectin.

Because of Zelenko, I've informed my listeners about hydroxychloroquine, zinc and ivermectin for a year now.

Yet even with all these new studies and factual evidence, YouTube Friday suspended U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., for promoting a video touting early treatment with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. YouTube called it "medical misinformation."

It's time to start asking why treatments for COVID-19 proven in multiple studies around the world to save lives are slandered, censored and banned by social media? Who are they to ban life-saving information? Who are they to label life-saving information as "medical misinformation"? What's in it for them if thousands die needlessly? Somebody clearly is getting filthy rich on this scam.

I asked Zelenko about it on a return visit to my show only days ago. He said: "Pre-hospital treatment of COVID-19 was intentionally suppressed. Life-saving information and medication was intentionally suppressed. … Out of 600,000 dead Americans, we could have saved 510,000. The American people have been brutalized and are the victims of mass murder and crimes against humanity."

I asked Zelenko for his solution to this ongoing tragedy. He said, "Number one, immediately endorse pre-hospital treatment with the Zelenko Protocol, and make it the standard of care. Number two, we must bring these criminals to justice."

Amen.

