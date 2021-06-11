COVID vaccinations could cause spike in medical test results in men

Men who get the COVID-19 vaccinations are being warned by a urologist in Palm Beach County, Florida, that they may cause a spike in the results on one medical test.

It's Dr. Diego Rubinowicz who said, in a report by CBS12, that it is the PSA levels for men who are being tested, often routinely, for prostate cancer, that are affected.

The report explained prostate cancer is a common cancer for men, with a quarter of a million cases or thereabouts diagnosed in 2021.

But the doctor said he's been seeing elevated PSA test levels in men who got vaccinations, not necessarily related to cancer, which the high numbers typically signify.

"I have seen patients' PSA to be falsely elevated for at least six weeks after getting the vaccines," he said. "I was seeing patients who were coming in with a history of having a stable PSA and all of a sudden the PSA has risen."

He said so far the numbers have dropped to more normal levels after a number of weeks.

One patient, for example, has the number jump from 0.4 to 3.4, and then back down to 1.5. The normal range is up to 4 or 5 depending on the man's age, but the lower numbers are better.

