'Deeply distressing': Teachers union promotes play with a trans Jesus

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) -- A Scottish teachers union has sparked outrage among Christians after it decided to promote a play depicting the Lord Jesus Christ as transgender.

The play, titled The Gospel According to Jesus Queen of Heaven, is written by Jo Clifford, a biological man who identifies as a woman while also professing to be Christian.

On June 17, the Education Institute of Scotland (EIS) plans to host an LGBT event, “School’s Almost Out! Celebrate Pride,” where excerpts of the production will be shown. The EIS claims to represent around 80 percent of lecturers and teachers in Scotland.

