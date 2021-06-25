Derek Chauvin sentenced to more than 22 years in George Floyd killing

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer found guilty of murdering George Floyd, will spend more than 22 years behind bars.

His sentencing Friday comes just hours after his team unsuccessfully tried to throw out the original verdict, a sign that they may launch an appeal.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill handed down the sentence following four victim impact statements from Floyd's friends and family, including his 7-year-old daughter Gianna, his nephew Brandon Williams (who said his family "is forever broken"), and Floyd's brother Terrence.

