Dinesh D'Souza: FBI is 'grave threat to our national security'

Famed conservative filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza is warning that the FBI "has become a grave threat to our national security."

"In fact, I would say the FBI now poses a greater threat to our national security than any white supremacist group," he continued, "Thugs with badges are always more dangerous than thugs on the street."

His comments came on a podcast after a report from Revolver, and which also got the attention of Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

That report charged essentially that some of those key individuals who planned the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 likely were federal agents, or informers. The report documents multiple "unindicted co-conspirators" who are being cited in federal charges against some of the defendants stemming from the violent episode.

Yet the "unindicted co-conspirators," who allegedly committed many of the same acts as those who now are facing serious charges, are not being charged. Actually, not even being identified.

D'Souza pointed out that leftists are insisting the government attack the "command and control element" of the Capitol events, and they even have claimed it could be sitting members of Congress.

That's just a smear, D'Souza said. But he pointed out that the FBI has been known to be infiltrating its target groups for years.

"Why should anyone assume they haven't done it?" he wondered, citing those organizations that the government is accusing of playing a role in the violence and vandalism.

It shouldn't be hard to believe the FBI would or could do that, he said. After all, that's essentially what the FBI did in a suspected plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, where "five of 14 operatives" were FBI or FBI informants.

Further, the FBI is known to have abused the legal processes when it was creating the story line that was used against President Trump before, during and after his first election – the now-debunked line that his campaign was colluding with Russia.

It was Carlson who wondered, "Why is the administration hiding more than 10,000 hours of surveillance tape from the U.S. Capitol? What could possibly be the reason for that? Even as they call for more openness. We need to get to the bottom of it. They could release those tapes today, but they’re not. Why?

"We ought to be asking those questions, urgently. Because as the attorney general reminded us, a lot depends on the answers. At least one news organization is. Revolver.news is a new site and turned out to be one of the last honest outlets on the internet. A new piece on the site suggests an answer to some of these questions. We know the government is hiding the identity of many law enforcement officers who were present at the capitol on January 6, not just the one who killed Ashli Babbitt. According to the government's own court filings, those law enforcement officers participated in the riot. Sometimes in violent ways.

"We know that because, without fail, the government has thrown the book at most of the people who were in the Capitol on January 6. There was a nationwide dragnet to find them. Many of them are still in solitary confinement tonight. But, strangely, some people who participated in the riot haven't been charged. Look at the documents. The government calls these people 'unindicted co-conspirators.' What does that mean? It means that in potentially every case, they're FBI operatives," he said.

"For example, one of those 'unindicted co-conspirators' is someone the government identifies only as 'Person Two.' According to those documents, 'Person Two' stayed in the same hotel room as an 'insurrectionist' named Thomas Caldwell, who's alleged to be a member of the group called the Oath Keepers. 'Person Two' also 'stormed the barricades' at the Capitol on January 6, alongside Thomas Caldwell.

"The government's indictments further indicate that Caldwell -- who by the way is a 65-year-old man -- was led to believe there would be a 'quick reaction force' also participating in January 6. That quick reaction force, Caldwell was told, would be led by someone called 'Person Three' -- who had a hotel room and an accomplice," Carlson documented.

"But wait. Here's the interesting thing. 'Person Two' and 'Person Three' were organizers of the riot. The government knows who they are, but the government has not charged them. Why is that? You know why. They were almost certainly working for the FBI. So FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on January 6, according to government documents. And those two are not alone."

Revolver reported that there are – so far – "upwards of 20 unindicted co-conspirators in the Oath Keeper indictments, all playing various roles in the conspiracy, who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities — and in some cases much, much more severe activities — as those named alongside them in indictments."

The Capitol events on January 6 happened when a group of violent individuals broke windows and barricades at the Capitol to enter and vandalize parts of the building.

There also were dozens, probably hundreds, of nonviolent protesters who in some cases simply walked past security officers into the building, and ended up doing no damage at all.

But the fact that President Trump had held a rally that morning, encouraging his supporters to protest the congressional adoption of the disputed 2020 presidential election results "peacefully," was used by Democrats to stage and launch their second failed impeach-and-remove scheme against him.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

