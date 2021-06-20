Disneyland has dropped its mask rules for visitors vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The California attraction still urges people who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask, but won't be checking vaccination status, according to the Los Angeles Times.

However, because the Disneyland reopening rules apply to guests age 2 and up, most children would need masks while indoors -- as most children under 12 have not been vaccinated.

And although the park is mask-free, visitors should not leave them at home.

"When the Toy Story parking lot reopens on June 18, all Guests, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear an appropriate face covering while on the bus transportation from the lot to the parks," Disneyland said in a statement, according to KABC-TV.

TRENDING: Biden's approval rating tumbles to lowest level since he took office

Although mask and social distancing requirements are fading away, some visitor management procedures adopted during the pandemic will remain.

“I don’t want to say we are going to go back to the way it was,” Josh D’Amaro, the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said Thursday. “I want to be really smart in the way we do this.”

Walt Disney World in Florida is also changing its rules.

“Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests both indoors and outdoors,” said Dr. Pam Hymel, the chief medical officer at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

But visitors are likely to still see people in masks, even as some say the day of hiding behind them is over.

I feel like this is something you can especially understand if you’re in a very liberal area where 99% of the people you see are wearing masks. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 14, 2021

With the varients, I don't see how this is a good idea. If Disney were to check vaccinations, maybe. But even then why remove the plexiglass in lines? Why can't returning to normal be a new safer normal? I'll keep wearing my mask, I don't love it but I hate colds more. — PrinciplesMatter (@elaundar) June 15, 2021

"Parkgoers who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask in the parks. And Disney won’t require proof of vaccination — visitors will just have to attest they are in compliance." Great news for the fully vaccinated, and liars — lofi maglor (@samarqqand) June 18, 2021



Some noted that a whole subset of the population is likely to cling to masks.

"Lurking among the jubilant Americans venturing back out to bars and planning their summer-wedding travel is a different group: liberals who aren’t quite ready to let go of pandemic restrictions,” Emma Green wrote for The Atlantic in a story headlined “The Liberals Who Can’t Quit Lockdown.”

HBO's Bill Maher also spoke out in protest of continued mask-wearing last week.

"I see people on the street walking outside with a mask on, like, you f***ing moron," Maher said, according to The Sun.

"I just shout at them outside the car, you're a moron! You never could get it outside, really, and you're alone walking on the street with a mask?"

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.