Dive team finds lost iPhone with alarm still sounding in Idaho river

(UPI) – A search and rescue dive team in Idaho recovered an iPhone that had been dropped into a river three days earlier – and the alarm was still sounding.

Tom Adams said he and his wife, Marlo, were kayaking on the Snake River when his boat overturned near the Tilden Bridge Boat Ramp, causing him to lose his phone, keys, wallet and fishing pole into the fast-moving waters. Adams ended up contacting the Bingham County Search and Rescue Dive Team, which agreed to help look for his lost property as a training exercise.

"They use opportunities like this to practice and get more dive time in to prepare for the real calls, and more important events such as lifesaving," Adams told the East Idaho News. "Many members of the dive team met at the boat ramp, geared up, and hit the water. Because of the current, they had to use a safety line."

