Dow ends session 150 points lower for 3rd straight day of losses

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks finished Wednesday’s session near their lows as the market continued to struggle to break out from a tight range.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.68 points, or 0.4%, to 34,447.14 for its third negative day in a row. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% to 4,219.55, below its intraday high of 4,238.04 reached on May 7 and its closing record of 4,232.60. The Nasdaq Composite also fell 0.1% to 13,911.75.

Industrials and financials were the two biggest losers among the 11 S&P 500 sectors, dragging down the broader market.

Read the full story ›