Dow falls more than 100 points to start the week

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 fell slightly on Monday as the benchmark struggled to make a run at a record high after a winning week.

The broad equity benchmark dipped about 0.1% to 4,226.52, sitting 0.3% from its intraday record high earlier in May. Materials and industrials were the biggest losing sectors on Monday, weighing on the S&P 500. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.15 points, or 0.4%, to 34,630.24. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.5% gain at 13,881.72.

Meme stocks were back in the spotlight again this week. AMC rallied as much as 25% on Monday and closed nearly 15% higher, while GameStop and BlackBerry also popped double digits. Most of these speculative stocks slid into the red last Friday — despite massive gains — after volatile trading.

